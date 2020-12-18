Newswrap, December 17: Karan Johar summoned, Bhansali's tribute to Salman Khan & Sridevi & more

Newswrap, December 17: Right from Sunny Deol talking about his Y-plus security to NCB officials sending a notice to Karan Johar, check out the key stories of the previous day.

buys rights of Brochevarevarura

The Singham actor is said to have bought the rights of the Tamil crime-comedy. It has been reportedly titled Velley and is supposed to feature Sunny Deol's son Karan as the male lead.

Abhishek Bachchan's wise words to a film exhibitor

The actor recently hit back at a film exhibitor after the latter praised the way in which finishes his shoot. Junior Bachchan was quick enough to correct him that people have a different pace of doing things.

NCB summons

The filmmaker has now been served notice by the central agency and asked to appear before them in connection with a drug case. While the date is yet to be confirmed, it is also related to the viral video of 2019.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tribute to and

The filmmaker will produce a movie titled Tuesdays and Fridays featuring Anmol Thakeria and Jhataleka Malhotra. Reports state that they will don the avatars of Salman Khan and Sridevi respectively.

Sunny Deol on Y-plus security

The actor and MP has denied receiving Y-plus security because of the farmers' protests. He is said to have received the same in July 2020.

Tandav teaser OUT

The official teaser of the and Dimple Kapadia starrer Tandav has been finally unveiled on social media. Apart from them, it also features Sunil Grover and Sarah Jane Dias in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release in January 2021.

