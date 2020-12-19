Newswrap, December 18: Kangana Ranaut in fresh trouble, Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital & more

Newswrap, December 18: From Neha Kakkar's surprise pregnancy announcement to Remo D'Souza's health update, here are the key stories of the previoys day.

CarryMinati's Bollywood debut

The latest reports suggest that the popular YouTuber is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with MayDay helmed by . The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Carry aka Ajey Nagar is said to have signed the project already.

Also Read: YouTuber CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut, bags Ajay Devgn's Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan

's reply to NCB

Earlier, it was reported that the officials have sent a notice to Karan Johar and summoned him to appear before the agency in a drug case. The filmmaker, in turn, showed them all the pictures and videos while stating that no drugs were consumed at that party.

Also Read: Karan Johar DENIES drugs being consumed at 2019 house party, shares pics & videos in his reply to NCB: Report

Shakeela song OUT

The makers of the Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi have recently announced a song titled Tera Ishq Satave. Apart from that, the film is going to release on December 25.

Also Read: Shakeela song Tera Ishq Satave: Richa Chadha's never seen before sultry avatar will leave you gawking

Remo D'Souza back home

This piece of news has been confirmed by the choreographer's wife Lizelle. She further added that he has been discharged from the hospital. He was earlier hospitalized after having suffered a heart attack.

Also Read: Remo D’Souza's wife Lizelle CONFIRMS he's back home after being discharged from the hospital

invites trouble again

A case has been filed against the actress over her tweet on a former Union Minister. A member of the latter's party has registered the complaint against her in Patna.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: Case filed against the actress as she gets accused of tarnishing former Union Minister's image

Neha Kakkar's pregnancy

The popular singer who got married to Rohanpreet Singh a few weeks ago has now baffled everyone with her social media post. She is seen flaunting her 'baby bump' with Singh in the picture attached to it.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh expecting first child as singer flaunts baby bump in pregnancy announcement

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×