Newswrap, December 19: Kangana's fresh attack on Priyanka and Diljit, Kriti Sanon tests COVID negative & more

Newswrap, December 19: From Ranbir Kapoor stepping out for dubbing to Kriti Sanon testing negative for COVID 19, here are the key stories of the previous day.

Shraddha, Tiger welcome Remo D'Souza

Remo D'Souza, who was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack, has come back home. Director-choreographer announced the same on his social media with a video. Soon after this, Tiger Shroff, among other celebrities welcomed him back.

Coolie No 1 song Mirchi Lagi Toh teaser

The makers of the upcoming film Coolie No 1 have released the teaser of the new song Mirchi Lagi Toh. It shows Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan taking us back to the 90s time.

attacks Priyanka, Diljit again

Kangana Ranaut has once again launched a fresh attack against and Diljit Dosanjh on her Twitter. In a video, she questioned their intentions for supporting farmers. The Tanu Weds Manu star also talked about the emotional and mental lynching that she has been facing on social media lately.

Kriti Sanon tests negative for COVID 19

Kriti Sanon recently took to her social media to give an update about her health. The diva has revealed that she has tested negative for COVID 19. In an Instagram post, the Heropanti star also expressed her gratitude to her fans for their love and wishes.

keeps it casual for dubbing

On Saturday, the handsome actor was spotted at a dubbing studio by the shutterbugs. The actor looked comfy in his casual wear. He teamed up his outfit with a beige beanie and a green camouflage mask.

