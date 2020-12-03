Newswrap, December 2: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's bail, Sunny Deol's COVID 19 diagnosis & more

Newswrap, December 2: Right from Kangana Ranaut filing a caveat at Supreme Court to Showik Chakraborty being granted bail, check out the key stories from the previous day.

Sunny Deol diagnosed with coronavirus

The popular actor and politician has tested positive for COVID-19. He has confirmed the news on Twitter while adding that he is currently under isolation.

SSR, Rhea among Yahoo's most searched persons

Late Sushant Singh Rajput has become the most searched person of 2020 on Yahoo. Apart from that, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty holds the third position in connection with the same. This particular list includes the names of many other celebs and personalities like , Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, etc.

Lawyer demands apology from Kangana

The actress has once again drawn flak owing to her comments on a female protestor in the ongoing farmers' protest. She reportedly compared her to Shaheen Bagh's Dadi Bilkis Bano. A lawyer from Zirakpur has now demanded an apology from Kangana Ranaut in a legal notice for mocking the elderly lady.

Showik granted bail

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik has been finally granted bail after a period of almost three months. The NCB officials earlier arrested him on charges of procuring drugs and alleged connections with peddlers. They had also arrested Rhea but she was granted bail 28 days after her arrest.

congratulates Isabelle

's sister Isabelle is all set to make her debut with the music video titled Mashallah. Now, Salman Khan has showered heaps of praises on her while stating that he loved the song crooned by Deep Money.

Coolie No. 1 song Bhabhi

The makers of the comedy-drama have dropped a teaser of the song Bhabhi that is all set to release today. For the unversed, Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on December 25, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut files caveat

The actress has recently filed a caveat at the Supreme Court in connection with the demolition case against BMC. She has requested that no order be passed without hearing her version in the case.

