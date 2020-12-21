Newswrap, December 20: Sushant Singh Rajput's father hospitalized, Diljit takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut again

Newswrap, December 20: Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan announcing the name of her book to Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale updates, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Sushant's father hospitalized

The late actor's father has been admitted to a hospital in Faridabad owing to heart ailments. His photo has gone viral on the internet in no time in which Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh can be seen standing beside him. Many well-wishers have prayed for his speedy recovery.

Wajid Khan's wife on separation

The late musician's wife Kamalrukh has stated that he had earlier threatened to divorce her in 2014 if she didn't convert. Not only that but she also admitted to having been living separately from him for many years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's announcement about her book

Mom-to-be Bebo has recently announced her first-ever book which will be related to pregnancy. It is titled Pregnancy Bible and will be released in 2021.

Diljit Dosanjh slams

A day after the actress took a jibe at him and Jonas over their stance on farmers' protests, Diljit also slammed Kangana through an audio clip in which he not only mimicked her voice but also called it irritating.

Bigg Boss 14 update

It was quite an intense weekend for the BB house as Kashmera Shah, one of the challengers is evicted from the show. Not only that, but also surprises everyone by taking away Aly Goni's captaincy and giving it to Rubina Dilaik.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 finally happened a day earlier and the one who lifted the trophy this time is Abijeet Duddala. Moreover, Akhil is announced as the first runner-up of the season. Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the finale of the reality show.

