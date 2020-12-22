Newswrap, December 21: Antim first look teaser, Coolie No 1 song Mirchi, NCB on Arjun Rampal & more

Newswrap, December 21: Right from Arjun Rampal's interrogation by the NCB in the drugs case to the release of The White Tiger's trailer, check out the key stories from the previous day.

Coolie No. 1 song Mirchi Lagi Toh

The makers of the and Sara Ali Khan starrer have shared another new track from the movie titled Mirchi Lagi Toh featuring the two actors. The comedy-drama directed by David Dhawan is all set to be released on December 25.

Also Read: Coolie No 1 new song Mirchi Lagi Toh out; Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan’s revamped track brings back 90's magic

Mithun Chakraborty's health deteriorates

The veteran actor was shooting for his upcoming movie Kashmir Files when he suddenly collapsed there in Mussoorie. Director Vivek Agnihotri has reportedly revealed that Mithun Chakraborty is doing well now.

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty collapses on the sets of Kashmir Files; Shoot suspended

Kartik Aaryan's first look from Dhamaka

The actor has once again given a glimpse of his first look from the movie in which he plays the role of Arjun Pathak. It has been directed by Ram Madhvani and will be reportedly released next year.

Also Read: Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan unveils intense first look as Arjun Pathak from Ram Madhvani's directorial

Antim first look teaser

and Aayush Sharma's intense looks have left everyone stunned after the release of the first look teaser of Antim: The Final Truth. The movie also features Nikitin Dheer and is backed by Mahesh Manjrekar and Salma Khan.

Also Read: WATCH: It's Salman Khan Vs deadly gangster Aayush Sharma in the first look teaser of Antim: The Final Truth

Harman Baweja's engagement

The actor and producer recently got engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh. The couple's picture has now gone viral on the internet. Their wedding will reportedly take place next year.

Also Read: Harman Baweja gets engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh, wishes pour in for the couple

NCB on Arjun Rampal

The actor went to the NCB office for another round of questioning on Monday. Post that, one of the officials stated that they have not given any clean chit to him. Moreover, they have reportedly found discrepancies in his statements and are likely to call him again.

Also Read: NCB denies giving clean chit to Arjun Rampal in drugs case; Agency finds discrepancies in statements

The White Tiger trailer

The makers of the , Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav starrer have finally released its official trailer. The movie has been directed by Ramin Bahrani and will be released on Netflix on January 22, 2021.

Also Read: The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh's film is dark satire at its best

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×