Newswrap, December 22: Rakul Preet Singh's COVID 19 diagnosis, Sussanne Khan's clarification on arrest & more
Shikha Malhotra suffers a stroke
The actress who is known for her stint in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan recently suffered a stroke because of which the right side of her body is paralyzed. Although her health is reportedly improving the process is said to be slow. Shikha recently shared a picture with her mom on social media.
Ayushmann Khurrana's new project
The actor recently announced his upcoming project titled Doctor G. He reportedly plays the role of a doctor in the same. The comedy-drama will be helmed under the banner of Junglee Pictures.
Yuzvendra Chahal's wedding
The Indian cricketer has finally tied the nuptial knot with his ladylove Dhanashree Verma. The pictures from their wedding are doing rounds on social media and have sent the fans into a frenzy.
Rakul Preet Singh diagnosed with COVID-19
The actress released a statement and informed about the same to everyone. She is said to have quarantined herself and is doing fine. It was only a few days back that she began shooting for MayDay.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui shoot
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor have finally wrapped up the shooting schedule of the movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. This piece of news has been announced by the actress on social media.
Sussanne Khan clarification on arrest
Earlier, numerous reports stated that Sussanne, Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa were among others who were arrested from a night club in Mumbai for violating COVID-19 norms. She has now released a statement regarding the same on social media.
