Newswrap, December 22: Rakul Preet Singh's COVID 19 diagnosis, Sussanne Khan's clarification on arrest & more

Newswrap, December 22: Right from Sussanne Khan clarifying her stance on the Mumbai club raid to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's team wrapping up the shoot, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Shikha Malhotra suffers a stroke

The actress who is known for her stint in the starrer Fan recently suffered a stroke because of which the right side of her body is paralyzed. Although her health is reportedly improving the process is said to be slow. Shikha recently shared a picture with her mom on social media.

Also Read: Fan actor Shikha Malhotra suffers from stroke & paralysis; Says 'Not sure when she will be able to walk again'

Ayushmann Khurrana's new project

The actor recently announced his upcoming project titled Doctor G. He reportedly plays the role of a doctor in the same. The comedy-drama will be helmed under the banner of Junglee Pictures.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana announces his next project Doctor G with a fun selfie; Says 'Opening for consultation soon'

Yuzvendra Chahal's wedding

The Indian cricketer has finally tied the nuptial knot with his ladylove Dhanashree Verma. The pictures from their wedding are doing rounds on social media and have sent the fans into a frenzy.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with fiancée Dhanashree Verma in a traditional ceremony; See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh diagnosed with COVID-19

The actress released a statement and informed about the same to everyone. She is said to have quarantined herself and is doing fine. It was only a few days back that she began shooting for MayDay.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID 19; Says she will rest to be back at shoot soon

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui shoot

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor have finally wrapped up the shooting schedule of the movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. This piece of news has been announced by the actress on social media.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor wraps up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's shoot with Ayushmann Khurrana; Says 'Yes we did it'

Sussanne Khan clarification on arrest

Earlier, numerous reports stated that Sussanne, Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa were among others who were arrested from a night club in Mumbai for violating COVID-19 norms. She has now released a statement regarding the same on social media.

Also Read: Sussanne Khan quashes reports of her arrest at Mumbai club; Calls the speculations incorrect & irresponsible

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×