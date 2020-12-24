Newswrap, December 23: Kangana Ranaut's reply to trolls, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in legal trouble

Newswrap, December 23: Right from Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyaank's engagement to Kangana Ranaut drawing flak over her latest picture, check out the key stories from the previous day.

Mission Majnu poster

The makers of the movie have recently released the first look poster featuring on social media. He will feature alongside South actress Rashmika Mandanna in the same. Sidharth will reportedly play a RAW agent in Mission Majnu.

Also Read: Mission Majnu First Look Poster: Sidharth Malhotra turns into a covert operative with Rashmika Mandanna

Farhan Akhtar's HINT on Don 3

A day earlier, and starrer Don 2 completed nine years. On the special occasion, the film's director Farhan Akhtar shared a tweet that might be a hint to another sequel of the Don franchise. His words 'the chase is still on' has now left the fans wondering about the same.

Also Read: Did Farhan Akhtar just drop a hint about Don 3 with a tweet on 9 Years of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2? Deets Inside

's cousin Priyaank's engagement

Priyaank Sharma recently got engaged to Shaza Morani. The two of them have been reportedly dating each other for many years. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma gets ENGAGED to Shaza Morani; Siddhanth Kapoor showers love on couple

's bikini pic controversy

The actress recently shared a bikini-clad picture on social media post which she was trolled by a section of netizens. Kangana was quick enough to hit back at the haters and slammed them through the medium of a hard-hitting tweet on her handle.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams haters criticizing her bikini pic; Says 'Don't pretend to be the authority on religion'

wraps up Jug Jugg Jeeyo's shoot

The senior actress had been shooting for the movie for the past few weeks. She has finally wrapped up her schedule and also announced the same on social media.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor wraps Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot as she drops Boomerang video on last day; Says ‘Will miss my family’

Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble

The family members of Gangubai have filed a case against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and while raising objections over the story. The movie was earlier supposed to be released in September 2020.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Case filed against Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali raising objection to the story

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×