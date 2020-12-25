Newswrap, December 24: Kangana Ranaut's plans for Dhaakad, Ranbir Kapoor's next with Kabir Singh director

Newswrap, December 24: Right from John Abraham getting injured on the sets to Ranbir Kapoor speaking about Alia Bhatt, here are the key stories from the previous day.

OPENS up on

In an exclusive interview, the Brahmastra actor revealed that he would have married Alia if the pandemic would have not hit their lives. Moreover, he also calls the actress an 'overachiever.' The duo will soon be seen in the movie Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

's look for Cirkus

The actor recently shared a monochrome BTS picture from the sets of his film Cirkus. was quick to take note of the same and commented on his post. Apart from this, Ranveer will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which he plays the role of a Gujarati businessman.

's update on Dhaakad

The actress has revealed that the film's shoot will begin on January 2021. Moreover, she also shared a few pictures of herself being covered in prosthetic material while her crew worked on the face. Kangana also has Thalaivi and Tejas in the pipeline as of now.

Ranbir Kapoor's next with Sandeep Vanga

The actor has confirmed signing a film with Sandeep Vanga who is accredited with Kabir Singh. Moreover, he will also begin shooting for Luv Ranjan's next film with .

John Abraham injured on sets

The actor is currently in Varanasi where he has been shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 co-starring Divya Khosla Kumar. However, he recently injured his finger while shooting for an action scene there.

