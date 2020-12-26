Newswrap, December 25: Gauahar Khan ties knot, Kangana Ranaut wishes fans but with the condition and much more

Newswrap, December 25: Right from Gauahar Khan getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt making heads turn at Kapoor family's Christmas lunch, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Gauahar Khan gets married

The Bigg Boss 7 winner has tied the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar on December 25 in an intimate ceremony. The couple took their nuptial vows as per Muslim traditions in presence of their family members and close friends.

Alia & Ranbir arrive together at Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch

Last year, the Udta Punjab actress had made her debut at the Kapoor’s family annual Christmas lunch with . And, this year too the diva arrived in style with her beau and stole the show.

wishes fans on Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas, the actress has wished only those who respect and accept "all Indian festivals." While sharing the photos from the celebration with her nephew Prithvi and sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana said “Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals.”

Coolie No 1 Twitter Review

and Sara Ali Khan’s film Coolie No 1 has released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. Post its release, netizens took to Twitter to express their opinions and gave the film a thumbs down calling it unbearable.

Tara Sutaria’s debut at Kapoor family Christmas lunch

The Marjaavaan actress has made her debut with boyfriend Aadar Jain at the Kapoor family at the annual Christmas lunch. The couple twinned in white as they arrived together and posed for paparazzi.

