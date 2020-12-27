Newswrap, December 26: Katrina Kaif turns hostess for Vicky, Salman urges fans to not gather outside his home
Katrina Kaif hosts Christmas bash for her celeb pals
Recently, the Jagga Jasoos actress hosted a star-studded Christmas party for her friends from the film industry. Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi among others graced the glitzy party.
Also Read: Katrina Kaif turns hostess for Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar & others on Christmas; PHOTOS
Ranveer calls Mahesh Babu 'finest gentleman
The Gully Boy star recently showered heaps of praises on the south actor Mahesh Babu and even branded him as the “finest gentleman.” While recalling the shoot days, Ranveer shared a candid still from the sets of their shoot.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh calls Mahesh Babu 'finest gentleman' as he recalls shoot: Our interactions are always enriching
Salman requests fans to not throng outside his house
The superstar is celebrating his 55th birthday on December 27 and it is no secret that thousands of his ardent fans gather outside Galaxy apartments just to get his glimpse. However, the Sultan actor has urged his fans not to gather outside his house this year and also asked them to maintain social distancing amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
Also Read: Salman Khan requests fans not to crowd outside his house on birthday; Urges them to maintain social distancing
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao fly out of Mumbai
Ahead of their 15th wedding anniversary, the power couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their family. The actor flew to an undisclosed destination with his kids for the New Year holidays.
Also Read: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao jet off ahead of their 15th wedding anniversary with Azad, Ira Khan & Imran Khan; PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish for her mother
On the occasion of her mom Asha Ranaut’s birthday, the Thalaivi star has penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her. She took to her Twitter handle and dropped several unseen photos of her mother from her brother Aksht and Ritu's Udaipur wedding.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut pens a sweet birthday wish for her mother, shares unseen PHOTOS of her from Aksht's wedding
Alia Bhatt back on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets
As Christmas is over, the Udta Punjab has resumed the shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She announced the same on her Instagram stories by sharing her stunning photo from the makeup room. The film will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt excited to be back on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets post Christmas celebrations with beau Ranbir Kapoor