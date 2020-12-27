Newswrap, December 26: Katrina Kaif turns hostess for Vicky, Salman urges fans to not gather outside his home

Newswrap, December 26: Right from Ranveer Singh calling Mahesh Babu finest gentleman to Salman Khan requesting his fans not to crowd outside his house on his birthday, here are the key stories from the previous day.

hosts Christmas bash for her celeb pals

Recently, the Jagga Jasoos actress hosted a star-studded Christmas party for her friends from the film industry. Vicky Kaushal, , , Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi among others graced the glitzy party.

Ranveer calls Mahesh Babu 'finest gentleman

The Gully Boy star recently showered heaps of praises on the south actor Mahesh Babu and even branded him as the “finest gentleman.” While recalling the shoot days, Ranveer shared a candid still from the sets of their shoot.

Salman requests fans to not throng outside his house

The superstar is celebrating his 55th birthday on December 27 and it is no secret that thousands of his ardent fans gather outside Galaxy apartments just to get his glimpse. However, the Sultan actor has urged his fans not to gather outside his house this year and also asked them to maintain social distancing amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

, Kiran Rao fly out of Mumbai

Ahead of their 15th wedding anniversary, the power couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their family. The actor flew to an undisclosed destination with his kids for the New Year holidays.

’s birthday wish for her mother

On the occasion of her mom Asha Ranaut’s birthday, the Thalaivi star has penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her. She took to her Twitter handle and dropped several unseen photos of her mother from her brother Aksht and Ritu's Udaipur wedding.

back on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets

As Christmas is over, the Udta Punjab has resumed the shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She announced the same on her Instagram stories by sharing her stunning photo from the makeup room. The film will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

