Newswrap, December 27: Salman Khan's plan for Radhe; Maharashtra HM on Sushant Singh Rajput & more

Newswrap, December 27: Right from Anurag Basu opining his views on Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan talking about Radhe's release, here are the key stories from the previous day.

on Radhe's release

The actor who celebrated his 55th birthday on December 27 has revealed that he is planning to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021. However, he did add that it will depend on the circumstances and that the audience's safety is more important here.

Anurag Basu on

It was back in 2006 when the actress made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu's Gangster. The filmmaker has now opened up on Kangana and her public persona and claimed that he knows nothing about it. He also revealed how she was at the beginning of her career and the gradual evolvement of the same.

Kangana Ranaut and family arrive in Mumbai

The actress, Rangoli Chandel, and the latter's family have been spotted by the paparazzi while stepping out of the Mumbai airport on Sunday. She was earlier preparing for Dhaakad in Manali. If reports are to be believed, Kangana will shoot for the same in January 2021.

Navya Naveli and Meezaan's social media PDA

Recently, Meezaan Jaaferi has dropped a comment on 's Instagram pictures that caught the attention of many netizens. This has also sparked off fresh rumours about the two of them dating each other.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on SSR's case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked the CBI to make Sushant Singh Rajput's case public on Sunday. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement in this regard and also welcomed the former's call regarding the details of the case.

Shweta Singh Kirti's campaign for SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has launched yet another digital campaign in memory of the late actor. She has urged the fans to donate stuff and plant trees as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz in Goa

The former Bigg Boss contestants have jetted off to the exotic location for shooting a new valentine song that has been reportedly crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. It was initially meant to be shot in Dubai but that idea has now been dropped owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Bigg Boss 14 latest update

The latest episode began with the celebration of Salman Khan's birthday. , Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill, and Dharmesh are the guests who attended the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Moreover, the actor also declared that there would be no eliminations.

