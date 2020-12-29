Newswrap, December 28: Bachchan Pandey shoot, Coolie No 1 rating, Blind's shoot & more

Newswrap, December 28: Right from Sonam Kapoor starting Blind's shoot to Amitabh Bachchan apologizing to a fan, here are the key stories from the previous day.

and Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey

After Housefull 4, the two actors will be collaborating for Bachchan Pandey again. If media reports are to be believed, Akshay will travel to Jaisalmer to begin shooting for the same in the New Year. It will reportedly go on floors on January 6, 2021.

Coolie No. 1 IMDb ratings

Sara Ali Khan and starrer Coolie No. 1 was released on December 25, 2020. As already known, it has not received a positive response from the audience. Moreover, its IMDb rating remained at 1.4 based on the user votes which is much lower than 's Race 3.

's Blind

The actress finally kick-started the shoot of Blind in Glasgow. It happens to be a remake of the Korean movie of the same. Apart from Sonam, the movie also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles.

Farah Khan account hacked

The Twitter handle of the filmmaker got hacked recently but thanks to her husband Sirish Kunder, it was recovered soon. A few hours later, Vikrant Massey's social media handles also got hacked. The actor himself informed his fans about the same.

Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to fan

Big B has issued an apology to one of his fans for having used her poem without credit. He further added that he wasn't aware of his origin and that it was sent to him.

& Rohit Shetty on Cirkus sets

The actor has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Cirkus along with director Rohit Shetty. He also penned another special note for the latter to mark two years of Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

