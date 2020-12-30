Newswrap, December 29: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's New Year plans, Ram Charan, Varun Tej's COVID 19 diagnosis & more
Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan return to Mumbai
The two actors had been shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo for the past few days. They are now back in Mumbai after having completed the same in Chandigarh. The movie also features Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Raj Mehta.
Also Read: Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan keep it stylish as they return to bay post Jug Jugg Jeeyo schedule wrap; PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head to Rajasthan
The couple has recently jetted off to Jaipur ahead of New Year celebrations. They will reportedly ring in the New Year in Ranthambore. The two of them recently met Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others there.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh twin in brown & beige as they head out of city ahead of the New Year; PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak temple
The actress returned to Mumbai recently with her sister Rangoli and the rest of the family members. All of them visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple situated in Dadar on Tuesday. Kangana is supposed to begin shooting for Dhaakad next year.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal in a saree as she visits Siddhivinayak temple with Rangoli amid security; PHOTOS
Twinkle Khanna's birthday celebration
The former actress recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with cousin Karan Kapadia and others. As Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for Atrangi Re, it seems like he wasn't available for the same.
Also Read: Twinkle Khanna celebrates birthday with family; Brother Karan Kapadia shares glimpses from the celebration
Fresh trouble for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai's son has sent a legal notice not only to Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali but also to Hussain Zaidi who is the author of 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' He has not only called the film and book defamatory but also alleged infringement of privacy.
Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi’s son sends notice to Bhansali, Alia Bhatt & Hussain Zaidi over infringement of privacy
Shruti Seth's surgery
The actress recently informed her fans on social media that she underwent surgery sometime back. She also urged the fans to be conscious about their health.
Also Read: Shruti Seth of Shararat fame undergoes emergency surgery; Urges fans NOT to take health for granted
Ram Charan and Varun Tej test positive for COVID-19
The two South stars are unfortunately diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. It so happened that Ram Charan earlier hosted a Christmas party for newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Varun Tej had also attended the same.
Also Read: After Ram Charan, Varun Tej who attended Christmas party tests positive for COVID 19