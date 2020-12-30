Newswrap, December 29: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's New Year plans, Ram Charan, Varun Tej's COVID 19 diagnosis & more

Newswrap, December 29: Right from Shruti Seth's emergency surgery to Ram Charan and Varun Seth's health updates, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Kiara Advani and return to Mumbai

The two actors had been shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo for the past few days. They are now back in Mumbai after having completed the same in Chandigarh. The movie also features , Maniesh Paul, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Raj Mehta.

and head to Rajasthan

The couple has recently jetted off to Jaipur ahead of New Year celebrations. They will reportedly ring in the New Year in Ranthambore. The two of them recently met , , and others there.

visits Siddhivinayak temple

The actress returned to Mumbai recently with her sister Rangoli and the rest of the family members. All of them visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple situated in Dadar on Tuesday. Kangana is supposed to begin shooting for Dhaakad next year.

Twinkle Khanna's birthday celebration

The former actress recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with cousin Karan Kapadia and others. As is busy shooting for Atrangi Re, it seems like he wasn't available for the same.

Fresh trouble for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai's son has sent a legal notice not only to Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali but also to Hussain Zaidi who is the author of 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' He has not only called the film and book defamatory but also alleged infringement of privacy.

Shruti Seth's surgery

The actress recently informed her fans on social media that she underwent surgery sometime back. She also urged the fans to be conscious about their health.

Ram Charan and Varun Tej test positive for COVID-19

The two South stars are unfortunately diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. It so happened that Ram Charan earlier hosted a Christmas party for newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Varun Tej had also attended the same.

