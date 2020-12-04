Newswrap, December 3: Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh's war of words, Coolie No 1 song Teri Bhabhi & more

Newswrap, December 3: Right from Kangana Ranaut clearing her stance in regard to farmer protests to Kartik Aaryan sharing an intriguing still from his upcoming movie, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Indoo Ki Jawani song Dil Tera

The makers of the Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer have dropped yet another song titled Dil Tera. Both the actors are seen donning looks of stars from some iconic films in the song. Talking about the rom-com, it is scheduled to be released on December 11, 2020.

Coolie No. 1 song Teri Bhabhi

Just when we were grooving to the beats of Indoo Ki Jawani's Dil Tera, the makers of Coolie No. 1 also shared a song titled Teri Bhabhi featuring and Sara Ali Khan. For the unversed, the movie will be released on an OTT platform on December 25, 2020.

Diljit Dosanjh and 's Twitter war

The actress has received a lot of flak owing to her comments on the farmers' protest. Moreover, Diljit Dosanjh also took a jibe at her over a comment on one elderly woman who was a part of the protests. Later on, their war of words also sparked a meme fest on social media.

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka

The actor has recently shared a picture on social media ahead of the shooting schedule of Dhamaka that will begin next week. The thriller has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi's OM

Both the actors have kick-started the shoot of Om: The Battle Within. They have also shared the first pictures from the sets of the action thriller on social media.

Javed Akhtar Vs Kangana Ranaut

The popular lyricist has filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut for dragging his names during interviews and trying to malign his image. He has also submitted a written statement before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut on plea for Twitter account suspension

The actress has reacted to a petition filed for the suspension of her Twitter account at the Bombay High Court. She has stated that Twitter is not the only platform for giving her statements.

