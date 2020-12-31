Newswrap, December 30: CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput case, Atrangi Re shoot wrap up & more
Atrangi Re wrap up
The star cast of Atrangi Re including Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan had been shooting for the romantic drama for the past few weeks. Recently, they wrapped up its shooting schedule and celebrated the same by taking part in a small celebration. However, Khiladi Kumar missed the party.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Aanand L Rai wrap up Atrangi Re with a cake & we're missing Akshay Kumar in PHOTOS
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on vacation
The rumoured loved birds were spotted at the airport on Wednesday as they prepared to jet off together ahead of the New Year celebrations. For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara have gone to Maldives to ring in the same. A whole lot of Bollywood celebs have already been holidaying there.
Also Read: Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani keep it sporty as they leave for New Year's vacay; PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor engagement rumour
There was a strong buzz earlier that Alia and Ranbir might get engaged amidst their trip to Ranthambore. However, the latter's uncle Randhir Kapoor has denied all the rumours. He further said that the entire family would have been there if there was any such plan.
Also Read: Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting engaged on Ranthambore family trip? Randhir Kapoor reveals the TRUTH
CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Subramanian Swamy had earlier sought details of the case from the CBI. The central agency has replied by stating that they have been investigating the case in a professional manner through scientific techniques. They have also added that no aspect has been ruled out in the matter.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is open and no aspect ruled out: CBI's response to Subramanian Swamy
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's vacation
The Khaali Peeli actors have sparked off dating rumours as they are currently holidaying in Maldives ahead of the New Year celebrations. Both of them have already shared multiple pictures from the exotic locale.
Also Read: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's PHOTOS from their Maldives vacay send the internet into a meltdown
Vikas Gupta's mom issues statement
A few days ago, Vikas Gupta had alleged inside the Bigg Boss 14 house that his family disowned him after he came out in public about his sexuality. Now, his mom Sharda Gupta has issued a statement while clarifying everything in a single post on social media.
Also Read: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's PHOTOS from their Maldives vacay send the internet into a meltdown