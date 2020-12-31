Newswrap, December 30: CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput case, Atrangi Re shoot wrap up & more

Newswrap, December 30: From Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Maldives trip to CBI speaking up on Sushant Singh Rajput, check out the buzzing stories from the previous day.

Atrangi Re wrap up

The star cast of Atrangi Re including , Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan had been shooting for the romantic drama for the past few weeks. Recently, they wrapped up its shooting schedule and celebrated the same by taking part in a small celebration. However, Khiladi Kumar missed the party.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Aanand L Rai wrap up Atrangi Re with a cake & we're missing Akshay Kumar in PHOTOS

and Kiara Advani on vacation

The rumoured loved birds were spotted at the airport on Wednesday as they prepared to jet off together ahead of the New Year celebrations. For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara have gone to Maldives to ring in the same. A whole lot of Bollywood celebs have already been holidaying there.

Also Read: Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani keep it sporty as they leave for New Year's vacay; PHOTOS

and engagement rumour

There was a strong buzz earlier that Alia and Ranbir might get engaged amidst their trip to Ranthambore. However, the latter's uncle Randhir Kapoor has denied all the rumours. He further said that the entire family would have been there if there was any such plan.

Also Read: Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting engaged on Ranthambore family trip? Randhir Kapoor reveals the TRUTH

CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Subramanian Swamy had earlier sought details of the case from the CBI. The central agency has replied by stating that they have been investigating the case in a professional manner through scientific techniques. They have also added that no aspect has been ruled out in the matter.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is open and no aspect ruled out: CBI's response to Subramanian Swamy

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's vacation

The Khaali Peeli actors have sparked off dating rumours as they are currently holidaying in Maldives ahead of the New Year celebrations. Both of them have already shared multiple pictures from the exotic locale.

Also Read: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's PHOTOS from their Maldives vacay send the internet into a meltdown

Vikas Gupta's mom issues statement

A few days ago, Vikas Gupta had alleged inside the Bigg Boss 14 house that his family disowned him after he came out in public about his sexuality. Now, his mom Sharda Gupta has issued a statement while clarifying everything in a single post on social media.

Also Read: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's PHOTOS from their Maldives vacay send the internet into a meltdown

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×