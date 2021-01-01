Newswrap, December 31: Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam's poster, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's Animal & more

Newswrap, December 31: Right from Deepika Padukone deleting her Instagram posts and tweets to Aanand Rai's diagnosis with COVID-19, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Aanand L Rai diagnosed with COVID-19

The filmmaker was busy with the proceedings of Atrangi Re featuring , Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan for the past few days. However, he has recently tested positive for COVID-19. However, Rai also issued a statement in which he added about not having any symptoms and said that he feels fine.

Also Read: Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai tests COVID 19 positive, goes into quarantine; Says 'Don't feel any symptoms'

's cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha

It has been reported multiple times earlier that Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in the and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. Now, the latest reports suggest that the superstar will be shooting for the same in which he will play his iconic 90s character Prem.

Also Read: Salman Khan to shoot as 90s Prem with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha cameo on THIS date? Find Out

Rumi Jaffrey on Rhea Chakraborty

The director revealed in a recent interview about having met Rhea Chakraborty after the latter's release from jail. Rumi further talked about how changed the actress was after whatever happened in the past months. Not only that but she will reportedly make her comeback in 2021.

Also Read: Rumi Jaffery REVEALS how Rhea Chakraborty has changed post her bail: It has crushed her morale completely

DELETES Instagram posts and tweets

The actress who is currently in Rajasthan has deleted all her posts from Instagram including her tweets. While we are yet to know the reason behind the same, this has left everyone baffled.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone leaves fans baffled as she deletes all her posts from Instagram & Twitter

Radhe Shyam POSTER

Prabhas has given a huge surprise to all the fans after having unveiled the first official poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. It also features Pooja Hegde and has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas treats fans with the OFFICIAL POSTER of the film as he welcomes 2021

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

The Kabir Singh director's next project is Animal that features , Anil Kapoor, , and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Anil has shared the first look teaser of the film to mark the New Year 2021.

Also Read: Animal: Anil Kapoor announces Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Bobby Deol

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×