Newswrap, December 4: Aditya Roy Kapur's 1st look from Om, Neetu Kapoor's COVID 19 diagnosis & more

Newswrap, December 4: Right from Neetu Kapoor's health update to Kangana Ranaut's recent take on the legal cases against her, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

's plans for Ram Setu

The superstar is said to have met UP CM Yogi Adityanath to seek permission for shooting his film Ram Setu in Ayodhya. He will reportedly begin shooting for the same in mid-2021.

Aditya Roy Kapur first look from OM: The Battle Within

The actor's first look from the Sanjana Sanghi co-starrer has been unveiled on social media. The action flick will be reportedly rolled out in Summer of 2021.

Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai 3

The actor who played the role of Circuit in Munna Bhai franchise has revealed that he is clueless about Munna Bhai 3 in the making. While talking to HT, he said, "Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. "

Legal notice to Kangana and her reply

The DSGMC has recently sent a legal notice to over her tweets in connection with the farmer protests. In response to the same, Kangana mentions how the alleged film mafia, Javed Akhtar, and many others filed cases against her.

Kiara Advani's next with Ashutosh Gowarikar

The actress whose movie Indoo Ki Jawani is almost on the verge of its release, will next be seen in a project helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. It has been titled Kurram Karram which is based on the background story of the popular homegrown brand Lijjat papad.

slams false reports

The actress has slammed all the false reports stating that her father Anil Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. However, after her dad quashed the reports himself, Sonam took to social media and slammed those spreading false information.

tests positive for COVID-19

The senior actress who was in Chandigarh for Jug Jugg Jeeyo's shoot has been diagnosed with coronavirus. She reportedly came back to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

