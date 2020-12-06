Newswrap, December 5: Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers protest, Kangana pays tribute to J Jayalalithaa & more

Newswrap, December 5: Right from Kangana Ranaut paying tribute to J Jayalalithaa to Akshay Kumar to start Atrangi Re 25 day last schedule in Noida, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

Akshay, Sara to begin 'Atrangi Re' shoot in Noida

and Sara Ali Khan have started shooting for the upcoming film Atrangi Re together. Now, as per the latest report, the final leg of the 25-day shoot has begun with Dhanush, Nimrat Kaur, Akshay and Sara. They all will be shooting in Noida and Agra till December 29.

's tribute to J Jayalalithaa

On the death anniversary of the revolutionary leader, J Jayalalithaa, the actress took to her Twitter handle to paid her respect and shared pictures from her upcoming film Thalaivi. In her post, she revealed that only one week is left for the biopic shoot.

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers protest

The actor has joined the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border in the National Capital region and addressed the farmers from the stage. While addressing them, Diljit requested the central government to accept their demands.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo shooting halted

The shooting of the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been put on hold after its leading actor , and the film’s director Raj Mehta have tested positive for COVID 19. It is said that the shoot has been halted for the next 10-14 days.

shares car selfies

The actor has sent the internet into a meltdown with his latest uber-cool car selfies. The handsome hunk took to his Instagram and dropped his stunning pictures donning a string of pearls and it has left everyone in awe of him. His dear friend had left a sweet yet hilarious comment on the photo.

’s Proud son in law moment

The Khiladi Kumar has a proud moment after his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia received a heartfelt note from the Tenet director Christopher Nolan on the occasion of the film’s release in India. Akshay shared the note on his social media while expressing his pride.

Fardeen Khan undergoes dramatic weight loss

The actor was recently spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office, giving rise to speculations that he is planning to make a comeback to films. He shocked everyone with his jaw-dropping transformation. He looked lean and fitter.

