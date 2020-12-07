Newswrap, December 6: Alia Bhatt's RRR shoot, Saif Ali Khan's clarification on Raavan statement & more

Newswrap, December 6: Right from Maniesh Paul testing positive for coronavirus to Saif Ali Khan apologizing for his recent comment, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

drops a big hint

Deepika Padukone has recently shared a picture on social media that has grabbed everyone's attention. It happens to be an amazing view of the sunset by the seaside. She captioned the picture as 'Only Love #Project70' leading many to speculate about the title of Shakun Batra's upcoming project. It seems like she has hinted at something regarding the film's title!

heads for RRR shoot

The actress has been spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday at the airport as she headed to Hyderabad. Alia will reportedly begin shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and others in the lead roles. For the unversed, she announced about the same earlier on social media too.

Ravi Patwardhan no more

Renowned Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan left for his heavenly abode on Sunday. He had reportedly resumed shooting recently after having returned from home. He was 84 at the time of his demise and died due to age-related health issues.

clarifies his statement

The actor received a lot of flak owing to his recent statement on Raavan that he gave in the context of his movie Adipurush. Now, Saif has not only apologized but also withdrew his earlier statement. He further added that it was never his intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Diljit Dosanjh donates secretly for farmers

The Punjabi singer and actor has openly showcased his support for the ongoing farmers' protests in the country. Recently, singer Singga has stated that the former has donated an amount of Rs 1 crore to keep the protesting farmers warm during the winters.

Anushka's wish for Virat and team

The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli has defeated Australia in the T20 series thereby leaving the Indian fans elated. is also ecstatic about the same and wishes her hubby including the entire team through a special post on Instagram. She also shares a still from their winning moment along with the same.

Maniesh Paul tests COVID 19 positive

The actor had joined the star cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo a few days back. He is said to have developed fever upon returning to Mumbai and then was diagnosed with COVID-19.

