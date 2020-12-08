Newswrap, December 7: Kriti Sanon, Varun's COVID 19 diagnosis, Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's spat & more

Newswrap, December 7: Right from Kangana Ranaut getting nostalgic about her childhood memories to Saira Banu sharing Dilip Kumar's health update, here are the key stories from the previous day.

's nostalgic tweet

The actress has shared an unseen childhood picture of herself while stating that she never used to play with the other kids. What Kangana also mentions here is that she used to design clothes for her dolls back then, She reveals about having contemplated for hours as a child.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut gets nostalgic & reveals she never played with kids: Some of us are born old; I am one of those

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's war of words

Both of them recently got involved in a spat on Twitter owing to a web-film titled AK Vs Ak that has been helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It all happened when Anil shared a post while appreciating Delhi Crime that recently won the international Emmy Awards 2020.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap get into Twitter spat for THIS reason; Latter asks ‘Oscar kidhar hai?’

Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's health

Dilip Kumar is all set to celebrate his 98th birthday on December 11, 2020. Recently, his wife and yesteryear actress Saira Banu has opened up on the actor's health. She has stated that the senior actor is not too well and that he is weak. She has further revealed that his immunity is also very low.

Also Read: Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar is ‘not too well’: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Salman, Priyanka & others kept in touch

diagnosed with COVID-19

The actor who flew off to Chandigarh for the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He hasn't returned home yet and is staying there in isolation. Earlier, and Raj Mehta were also diagnosed with coronavirus.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan confirms testing Covid 19 positive during shoot: I believe I could have been more careful

returns to Mumbai

The actor was earlier shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala and Palampur. The movie also features and . He is now back in the bay and paparazzi caught a glimpse of him at the Mumbai airport.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor returns to Mumbai as he wraps up Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan & Yami Gautam

Kriti Sanon diagnosed with COVID-19

The actress who was reportedly shooting with Rajkummar Rao for one of her upcoming projects has tested positive for coronavirus. She is said to have been diagnosed with the same after having returned to Mumbai. However, Kriti is yet to confirm the news herself.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID 19 post returning from Chandigarh after shoot: Report

Saif, Taimur, Kareena back in the bay

Just like Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan has also returned to Mumbai after having completed the shooting schedule of Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were also spotted alongside him at the airport.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan & Taimur don identical sweaters as they return from Palampur with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×