Newswrap, December 8: Katrina Kaif's new project title, Priyanka Chopra, Nick at Global Citizen Awards & more

Newswrap, December 8: Right from the release of Unpaused's trailer to Shahid Kapoor's movie Jersey's shoot details, here are the key stories from the previous day.

John Cena shares 's picture

The popular WWE wrestler has recently shared a picture of Ranveer on his Instagram handle. This left the latter pretty amused who also dropped a comment in the same post. At the same time, also commented on the post shared by the international sensation that went viral in no time.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh can't stop laughing while Arjun Kapoor hails 'baba' as John Cena drops pic of the Gully Boy star

's Jersey shoot

While the actor and Mrunal Thakur have been busy shooting for the sports drama, reports suggest that its shooting dates in Chandigarh have been moved owing to the ongoing farmers' protests there. As of now, the cast and the crew have reportedly headed to Dehradun instead.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey shoot in Chandigarh deferred owing to the ongoing Farmers' protest? Here's what we know

starrer's TITLE revealed

Katrina's next project is going to be a superhero flick that will be backed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, a recent report suggests that the makers have finally zeroed down on the title which will be Super Soldier. However, further reports are awaited regarding the same.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif starrer superhero film by director Ali Abbas Zafar to have THIS as title?

Unpaused trailer OUT

Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Ratna Pathak Shah starrer Unpaused's trailer has been finally released. It happens to be an anthology that includes five short films directed by different filmmakers. Moreover, it is based on the theme of lockdown.

Also Read: Unpaused Trailer: Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, Ratna Pathak Shah’s stories promise love, hope & 2nd chances

, Amitabh Bachchan, and others Forbes Most Influential Celebs

SRK, Big B, , and Ranveer Singh have made it to the Forbes Most Influential Celebs in Asia Pacific this year, Moreover, popular singers Shreya Ghosal and Neha Kakkar's names have also been included in the said list.

Also Read: SRK, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan make it to Forbes Most Influential Celebs in Asia Pacific

and Nick Jonas at Global Citizen Prize Awards

The couple is all set to make a special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards that will be held on December 19, 2020. They will reportedly also perform in the mega event that will be hosted by John Legend.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas to make a special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×