Newswrap, December 9: Salman Khan's first look from Antim, Housefull 5 star cast, Shakeela teaser & more

Newswrap, December 9: Right from the revelations of Housefull 5 star cast to Kriti Sanon confirming her COVID-19 diagnosis, check out the buzzing stories from the previous day here.

Housefull 5 star cast

Sajid Nadiadwala is back again with the Housefull franchise. The star cast who will be included in the fifth installment includes , John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and of course, . For the unversed, all these actors have appeared in the earlier installments of the comedy avengers universe.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika, John, Kriti, Abhishek,Jacqueline join Akshay Kumar again in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5

Coolie No. 1's Husnn Hai Suhana

The makers of the and Sara Ali Khan starrer have released yet another peppy number from the comedy-drama which is Husnn Hai Suhana. It happens to be a recreated version of the original song that was filmed on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor back in 1995.

Also Read: Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan quirk up Govinda, Karisma's track with a twist

Kriti Sanon confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

The actress took to Instagram and announced that she has, indeed, tested positive for novel coronavirus. Kriti further reveals that she has quarantined herself as per the recommendation of the BMC and the doctor's advice.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon CONFIRMS testing positive for Covid 19, says she's 'feeling fine' and plans to rest it out

Vijay Sethupahi dropped from Laal Singh Chaddha?

Recent reports suggest that has dropped Vijay Sethupathi from the upcoming film. He is said to have shot with Manav Vij instead for the part. That is reportedly because the South star could not shed the extra kilos that he was supposed to do for the role.

Also Read: Aamir Khan drops Vijay Sethupathi from Laal Singh Chaddha for not being able to size down for the role?

Shakeela teaser OUT

The Richa Chadha starrer's official teaser has been finally released on Wednesday. It features her in and as the South siren Shakeela who was a big name back in the 90s. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Rajeev Pillai in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Shakeela Teaser: Richa Chadha set to bring oomph and glamour to the big screen in this bold drama

Rahul Roy discharged from the hospital

The Aashiqui star who was earlier admitted to the hospital after having suffered a brain stroke has been finally discharged. However, producer Nitin Kumar Gupta has stated that the actor's speech therapy will continue for some more time,

Also Read: Rahul Roy gets discharged from hospital; LAC director Nitin says 'His speech therapy will go on for a while'

Anil Kapoor's statement and apology

Things turned ugly after the trailer of the actor's upcoming movie Ak vs Ak was rolled out by the makers. However, IAF later raised an actor over Anil donning their uniform in an inaccurate manner. Post that, the actor issued an apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor offers apology for hurting sentiments after IAF objects over his costume in AK vs AK

first look from Antim

The superstar's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has recently given a glimpse of the former's first look from Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim on social media. Salman is also seen wearing a turban in the same.

Also Read: Antim: Salman Khan dons a turban in his FIRST LOOK from Mahesh Manjrekar's film, Aayush Sharma drops a video

