Newswrap Feb 12: Aryan Khan at IPL auction; Yami Gautam’s Valentine’s Day plan and more

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan make an appearance at IPL auction

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan made the headlines today as they made an appearance at the IPL auction 2022 on behalf of their father. The sibling duo appeared for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. At the event, Aryan and Suhana managed to win hearts with their style statement.

Ishaan Khatter in awe of Ananya Panday’s various moods in Gehraiyaan

As Ananya Panday is overwhelmed with the love coming her way for Gehraiyaan, she took to social media and shared various moods of her character Tia from the Shakun Batra directorial. Soon her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter lauded Ananya’s performance in Gehraiyaan and shared her post on his Instagram story with a medal that read as “Bravo”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on the positive response of Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the role of Zain in Gehraiyaan, is overwhelmed with the response to the movie. And while his performance is grabbing a lot of attention, Siddhant said Zain will stay with him forever. “This is an extremely special film for me, that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain. Building Zain was an experience in itself. It has truly been a journey of knowing and understanding him and getting into his skin, and will always remain a part of me,” he added.

Yami Gautam reveals her first Valentine’s Day plan

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day post their marriage. And now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami has shared her plans for the special day and said, “I am still going to work, still going to promote A Thursday. (But) now that everybody has reminded me (about Valentine’s Day), I will wish Aditya and I think we are just going to have a good laugh. But if Valentine’s Day is about having a good time, enjoying a good meal, laughing together and doing something nice, watching, then we do that everyday”.

Tiger Shroff teases fans with a new poster of Heropanti 2

As Tiger Shroff is creating a massive buzz for Heropanti 2, his fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. Adding on to the excitement, Tiger has shared a new poster of the Ahmed Khan directorial wherein he was seen posing with Tara Sutaria. The poster had Tiger in a wounded, rustic avatar along with the gorgeous Tara by his side as the makers promised double action and entertainment.