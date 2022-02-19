Newswrap, Feb 19: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar tie the knot; Vikrant Massey shares wedding pics & more

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar get married

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who have been dating each other for a while, are officially man and wife now. The much in love couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Khandala which was attended by celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, etc. While Farhan wore a black suit for his big day, Shibani looked stunning in her red coloured mermaid fit gown.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur share pics from their wedding

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur made the headlines recently as they tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 18. Taking to the social media, the newlyweds shared beautiful pics from their dream-like wedding wherein the Chhapaak actor wore a white sherwani white with pastel coloured turban. On the other hand, Sheetal looked stunning in her red lehenga with golden embroidery. He captioned the image as, “सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022.”

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wrap Tiger 3 Delhi schedule

As Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. And while the team had recently flown to Delhi to shoot for a schedule for the movie, as per the recent update, Salman and Katrina have now returned to Mumbai after their shoot in the national capital. They were also accompanied by Emraan Hashmi who will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist in Tiger 3.

Ananya Panday recalls being nervous about working with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

As Ananya Panday has shared the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Gehraiyaan, she can’t stop gushing about the actress. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya stated that she was nervous about working with the Padmaavat actress. “At no point she made me feel like I was new. If I even messed up lines in a way, she never made me feel like I was messing up. I feel like I am so blessed to have that strong performance opposite me because that only helped my performance,” she added.

Farhan Akhtar’s special gesture for his bride Shibani Dandekar is winning hearts

As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have tied the knot today, inside scoops from their wedding ceremony has been doing the rounds. According to a report published in India Today, Farhan and Shibani had dedicated special numbers to each other on their D-Day. While the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor sang Tum Ho Toh from Rocstar for his bride, Shibani performed on John Legend’s All Of Me.

