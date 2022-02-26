Newswrap, Feb 26: Ananya Panday’s advice for Ishaan Khatter; Farhan-Shibani’s civil wedding pics and more

Ananya Panday reveals her special advice for rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday is said to be dating Ishaan Khatter for a while now and they seem to be going strong with their relationship. The actress, in her recent interview with Puja Talwar, opened up on one advice she would give to her Khaali Peeli co-star and said it would be “keep dancing”. When quizzed about her advice for Siddhant Chaturvedi, she said, “Stop troubling me”.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share beautiful pics from their civil wedding pics

It’s been a week since Farhan Akhtar had tied the knot with ladylove Shibani Dandekar and looks the celebration is still on for the newlyweds. In fact, the couple has been grabbing a lot of attention of late as they have been sharing beautiful glimpses of their dreamlike wedding. Keeping up with this trajectory, Farhan and Shibani took to their respective social media handles to share some beautiful pics from their civil wedding which took place on Monday (February 21).

Madhuri Dixit confirms the cancellation of the American series based on her life

It has been a while when it was reported that Priyanka Chopra will be producing an American series based on the life of Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. And while fans have been waiting for the series, as per the recent update, the series has been cancelled. The news was confirmed by Madhuri herself during a group interview stating that the series is no longer happening. “We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out,” she added.

Katrina Kaif cheers for Anshula Kapoor’s impressive transformation

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor won the internet of late as she had recently shared a pic of herself post her weight loss transformation. The lady has been garnering a lot of appreciation from her fans and amid this Katrina Kaif was also seen lauding Anshula for her commendable transformation. Taking to the comment section of Anshula’s post, Katrina commented, “Look at you!”

Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash was all about happy faces and creating new memories

Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on February 25 and the Kabir Singh actor made sure to celebrate his special day with his loved ones. In fact, the inside pics from his birthday bash have been surfaced on social media wherein Shahid was seen having a gala time with brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and others. Interestingly, Ishaan’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday was also a part of the celebration.