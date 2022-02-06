Newswrap, Feb 5, 2022: Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera get married

Lata Mangeshkar's condition deteriorates

Lata Mangeshkar had contracted with COVID 19 early this year and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital wherein she was also diagnosed with pneumonia. On Saturday, the legendary singer’s health had deteriorated once again and was said to be critical as per reports. The news was confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani who has been treating Lata. It was also revealed that her relatives rushed to the hospital to meet her as her condition deteriorated.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Lata Mangeshkar's condition remains critical, Relatives and VVIPs rush to the hospital

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tie the knot

On 5th February Karishma Tanna got hitched to the man of her dreams Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony which was attended by her close friends and family. Karishma Tanna looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her pastel pink lehenga as and Varun Bangera who was dressed in a white sherwani with a turban matching Karishma’s lehenga looked dashing.

Also Read: FIRST PICS: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera look surreal as they get married

Jacky Bhagnani hints at announcing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tomorrow

Jackky Bhagnani took the social media by a storm this morning as he shared a post hinting about his upcoming project. Reliving the 27 year journey of his production house, Pooja Entertainment, the actor turned producer, dropped hints that the new project with a connection with Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan starrer cult classic Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Looks like, Jackky is planning to announce Bade Miyan Chote Miya sequel tomorrow. While the speculations are rife, it is reported that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen playing the lead in the movie.

Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani to announce Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tomorrow? Producers hint at announcing the actioner

Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for R Balki's Ghoomer on his 46th birthday

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday on 5th February. Interestingly, the day got extra special for Abhishek on the work front as he has shared an interesting update about his upcoming project. Taking to social media, the birthday boy has announced his collaboration with R Balki for Ghoomer and revealed that he has begun shooting for Ghoomer today.

Also Read: Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for R Balki film; Says ‘Can’t ask for a better birthday present’

Gehraiyaan filmmakers release behind-the-scene video

With just a few days remaining until the release of Gehraiyaan, the makers of the film have released a behind-the-scenes video that features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Shakun Batra. The 3 minutes 51 seconds long video showcases Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya talking about their characters Alisha, Tia, Zain and Karan and how they prepped to step into Shakun's world. Deepika ends the video on a note where she calls the journey as 'raw, vulnerable, honest'.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant's intimacy class to Ananya Panday's prep, Gehraiyaan BTS video is 'raw & honest'