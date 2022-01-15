Newswrap Jan 15: Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU; Ranveer-Deepika walk hand in hand at airport & more

Lata Mangeshkar to remain in ICU due to COVID 19

It’s been a couple of days when Lata Mangeshkar was tested positive for COVID 19. It was reported that she also had pneumonia. And now sharing an update about the legendary singer’s health, Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital stated, “She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital”.

Priyanka Chopra talks about playing Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra who had won millions of hearts with her stint in Mary Kom had stated that she was sceptical about doing the role. During her interview with Vanity Fair, the actress stated that she felt that the role should have gone to someone from the northeast. “But I was just greedy as an actor to get a chance to tell her story, because she inspired me so much, as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete. When the filmmakers insisted I do it, I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it’,” she added.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone paint the town red as they return to the city

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had made heads turn as they returned to Mumbai and were papped at the airport. The couple was seen walking hands in hand as they made their way out of the airport.

R Madhavan sings praises for Hrithik Roshan

R Madhavan has been all praises for Hrithik Roshan and his journey so far. In his interaction with Hindustan Times, Madhavan said, “We both started off at the same time. He looks like a Greek god even now and does phenomenal action. But merely desiring it won’t help me. I need to be fit like him, to be able to star opposite Katrina Kaif”.

Aamir Khan to bankroll ex-wife Kiran Rao’s directorial comeback

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who had announced their separation last year, continues to be on good terms. And now it is reported that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist has come on board as producer of Kiran's comeback directorial film. According to a report published in Mid Day, Kiran had finalised a script for her next project which will mark her comeback after 12 years.