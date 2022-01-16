Newswrap Jan 16: Anushka Sharma’s post for Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif’s selfies from Indore & more

Anushka Sharma shares heartfelt note for Virat Kohli as he quits Test Captaincy

Cricketer Virat Kohli took everyone by surprise when he announced that he is stepping down as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team for test matches. Many of his fans were shocked and immediately started tweeting about him. The cricketer is still trending on social media. Virat, on Saturday, took to his social media handle and wrote that everything comes to a halt at some stage. His actress wife Anushka Sharma today took to her Instagram handle and posted a long heartfelt note for him.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli as he quits Test Captaincy will win your heart

Katrina Kaif shares selfies from a hotel room in Indore

Katrina Kaif jetted off to Indore last week to spend some quality time with her husband Vicky Kaushal who is shooting there. The couple also celebrated their first Lohri and shared adorable photos. On Sunday, Katrina shared a glimpse of her happy day as she dropped a series of new photos. In the pictures, Katrina looked radiant and was all smiles as she snapped a few selfies from her cozy hotel bed.

ALSO READ: PICS: Katrina Kaif's happy Sunday is all about selfies and being in Indore with husband Vicky Kaushal

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani come onboard for Nitesh Tiwari's love story

Looks like Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan have become a director's favourite choice. After seeing them together in Karan Johar's film Kalank, Hindi directors seemed to have loved their onscreen chemistry. Pinkvilla has learned that director Nitesh Tiwari has now signed the actors for his next film. While there were reports of Jahnvi Kapoor starring opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's next, a source close to the production revealed that Nitesh has zeroed down on Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani come onboard for Nitesh Tiwari's love story; To begin shoot soon

Kiara Advani wishes her rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra may never have admitted that they are dating but their pictures and their spottings at each other’s house has made the fans speculate that they are very much a couple. Today the Shershaah actor is celebrating his birthday and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. But the one wish for which fans must have been eagerly waiting was that of Kiara Advani and finally, the actress has taken to her Instagram stories to wish Sid with a cute still from their movie Shershaah.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani wishes her ‘dearest one’ Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday with this loved up PIC

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai today; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had recently hit the headlines after the reports of their breakup surfaced on the internet. The hearts of several fans shattered after listening to this news and everyone only kept wondering what went wrong? But, Arjun had taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with Malla and put a full stop to all these rumours. And, today the couple seems to be heading out for a lunch date as they were spotted together in the city putting their stylish foot forward.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora make for a stylish duo as they are spotted together after breakup rumours; PICS