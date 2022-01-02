Newswrap Jan 2: Complaint against Vicky Kaushal, Sidhartha Malhotra & Kiara Advani take another trip & more

Complaint filed against Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been shooting for their next film in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Their looks from the film have already gone viral on social media. Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Well, now, a report is coming in that a man, who is a resident of Indore, has lodged a police complaint against Vicky. He has mentioned in his complaint the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle in a movie sequence. He claimed that the number plate is of the vehicle that belongs to him.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani begin their New Year 2022 with another trip

The rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dating have been going on for quite some time now. Although the couple has never publicly spoken about their relationship, their recent vacation and being spotted together at the airport before the New Year celebration kind of made the speculation about them being a couple strong. They came back to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year together and today morning, the rumoured lovebirds have apparently jetted off for another vacation as they were again spotted making a stylish appearance at the airport.

Katrina Kaif makes a quick entry into her house

Ever since Katrina Kaif has gotten married all eyes are on her. Social media is filled with pictures from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal that looked straight out of a fairytale. Today again, Kat was papped outside her house but she looked in a rush to get in.

Ananya Panday poses on a Guava tree in these sunkissed pics

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses of the new generation. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures and videos of her and manages to make her fans and followers go gaga over her. The actress is on vacation as she had gone to bring in the new year away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Reportedly, her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter too is along with her on this trip. Ananya shared a picture of her posing from a Guava tree and we bet it would bring a smile to your faces too.

Kajol amps up her airport look with a vibrant yellow shawl, looks classy in casuals

Kajol was a diva, is a diva and will continue to be one. Well, the actress was spotted at the airport today and all it took her to make a fashion statement was to wrap a vibrant yellow shawl around her. Indeed, all eyes were on her and she looked classy and stylish at the same time.

