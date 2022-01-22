Newswrap, Jan 22, 2022: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' baby, Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari's viral video & more

The entertainment world has been buzzing all day long with interesting updates that may interest you. Whether it was an update about your favourite star or a video that went viral on social media, our Saturday newswrap is here with the latest for you. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcoming their first child to Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur's first project together, here's what stayed in the headlines all day. Read on!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby girl

In a surprising announcement, Priyanka and Nick took to their social media handles to issue a statement and announce that they have been blessed with a baby via a surrogate. The couple also requested privacy to be with their family at this time. Amid this, a TMZ report claimed that Nick and Priyanka had welcomed a baby girl. A report by Daily Mail claimed that Priyanka and Nick's first child was actually due in April and was reportedly born 12 weeks early.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's viral video

On Friday evening, an outing seemed to have become the talk of the town after star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted together. The duo was seen exiting a restaurant separately at first. However, later, when the paps caught them in the frame, Palak was seen sitting with Ibrahim in his car. What caught everyone's attention in the video was the fact that Palak hid her face from the paps. It left netizens wondering why. Well, netizens also asked 'What's cooking?'

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, showing signs of improvement

In the latest update directly from Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital, Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU after testing positive for COVID 19. However, the doctor revealed that she is showing 'positive signs of improvement'. The doctor also urged everyone to stop 'disturbing speculation' over the legendary singer's health.

Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor wedding anniversary

Today marks the 42nd wedding anniversary of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Celebrating the same, Neetu remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor and shared candid moments on social media from the good old days. The senior actress wrote, "In remembrance" on her handle as she joined her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in recalling the sweet moments on her wedding anniversary.

Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur's first song out

For fans of Salman Khan, a treat was delivered from the superstar as he released a music video 'Main Chala' featuring him and actress Pragya Jaiswal. What's even more interesting about the song is that it happens to be Salman's first professional collaboration with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The song is crooned by Iulia and Guru Randhawa and features Salman and Pragya.

