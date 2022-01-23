Newswrap Jan 23: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika's face reveal, SRK's message to Egyptian travel agent & more

Newswrap Jan 23: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika's face reveal, SRK's message to Egyptian travel agent & more (Pic credit - Virat Kohli/Instagram)
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika’s face revealed

Although it has been 1 year since Vamika’s birth Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made sure to not reveal her face in front of the media. In fact, on every occasion, both Virat and Anushka request the media and paps to refrain from clicking their baby. But, today was an exceptional day when Vamika’s face has been doing the rounds everywhere on the internet after a video of the PK actress holding baby Vamika in her arms and standing in the stands to observe a one-day International match between India and South Africa went viral.

Parineeti Chopra exclusively opens up on Animal and Uunchai

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine these days as 2022 is a year full of great work for her. Not only is she making her Television debut with the reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan’ but she also has two important films in her kitty lined up. Both of them are big projects with big banners and with an amazing star cast. Pari has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Well, in a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she opened up about both her upcoming films and her experience of being a part of them.

Shah Rukh Khan writes a message to an Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor in need

We don't need a reason to love Shah Rukh Khan, but the actor won our hearts once more as he sent the sweetest message to an Egyptian travel agent. Turns out, an Indian professor wanted to transfer money to Egypt but was facing a few issues. Taking to Twitter, professor Ashwini Deshpande revealed that the Egyptian travel agent offered to pay for her, since she belonged from "Shah Rukh Khan's country".

Mira Rajput shares romantic pic with Shahid Kapoor 

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and their pictures often make it to the headlines. The star wife is quite active on social media and keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures of her with Shahid Kapoor. She took to her Instagram handle today to share a romantic picture with the Jersey actor and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off the picture and would go aww. Also, do not miss out on Mira’s caption. 

New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up in unseen photo with friends

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas collectively sent the Internet into a meltdown when they announced that they had welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple, who got married in 2018, made the announcement on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Not just that, several international reports stated that the couple have welcomed a baby girl almost 12 weeks early. While the first-time parents are yet to make any further statement or share a photo, their friends from across the world have sent their love and wishes. One of them was Priyanka's close friend and socialite Natasha Poonawala. Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared some unseen photos with the couple and wished them the best. 

