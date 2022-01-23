Newswrap Jan 23: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika's face reveal, SRK's message to Egyptian travel agent & more

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine these days as 2022 is a year full of great work for her. Not only is she making her Television debut with the reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan’ but she also has two important films in her kitty lined up. Both of them are big projects with big banners and with an amazing star cast. Pari has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Well, in a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she opened up about both her upcoming films and her experience of being a part of them.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra on Animal and Uunchai: All my failures were worth it because...

We don't need a reason to love Shah Rukh Khan, but the actor won our hearts once more as he sent the sweetest message to an Egyptian travel agent. Turns out, an Indian professor wanted to transfer money to Egypt but was facing a few issues. Taking to Twitter, professor Ashwini Deshpande revealed that the Egyptian travel agent offered to pay for her, since she belonged from "Shah Rukh Khan's country".

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan writes the sweetest message to an Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor in need

Mira Rajput shares romantic pic with Shahid Kapoor