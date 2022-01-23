Newswrap Jan 23: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika's face reveal, SRK's message to Egyptian travel agent & more
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika’s face revealed
Although it has been 1 year since Vamika’s birth Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made sure to not reveal her face in front of the media. In fact, on every occasion, both Virat and Anushka request the media and paps to refrain from clicking their baby. But, today was an exceptional day when Vamika’s face has been doing the rounds everywhere on the internet after a video of the PK actress holding baby Vamika in her arms and standing in the stands to observe a one-day International match between India and South Africa went viral.
Parineeti Chopra exclusively opens up on Animal and Uunchai
Shah Rukh Khan writes a message to an Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor in need
Mira Rajput shares romantic pic with Shahid Kapoor
New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up in unseen photo with friends
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas collectively sent the Internet into a meltdown when they announced that they had welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple, who got married in 2018, made the announcement on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Not just that, several international reports stated that the couple have welcomed a baby girl almost 12 weeks early. While the first-time parents are yet to make any further statement or share a photo, their friends from across the world have sent their love and wishes. One of them was Priyanka's close friend and socialite Natasha Poonawala. Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared some unseen photos with the couple and wished them the best.
