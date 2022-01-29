Newswrap Jan 29: Ananya Panday’s glimpse of her character in Gehraiyaan, Rudra trailer release and more

Kangana Ranaut’s advise for people recovering from COVID 19

COVID 19 continues to be a major concern for people in India. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account and shared a major piece of advise for people recovering from COVID 19. She wrote, “All those who have had covid or the vaccine please check your vitamin d3 and b12 levels, start these supplements regardless, also work on strengthening your body and organs....through yoga, daily walks or any other form of exercise that you do, add meditation or pranayam to it... you may not know what your body is struggling with unless it's tested by work, circumstances or situations.. take care of yourself”.

Bhumi Pednekar reveals the reason to do Badhaai Do

Bhumi Pednekar has been creating a massive buzz for her upcoming movie Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. When quizzed about what made her give a nod to the movie, the actress stated Badhaai Do will be an eye opener for the people of India. She said, “'I'm really proud that content filmmakers, making differential and clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India”.

Ajay Devgn leaves a mark as a cop on a mission in Rudra trailer

Ajay Devgn made to the headlines this morning as he dropped the trailer of his debut web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie which also stars Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol. Sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote, "The line between light and the darkness… that's where I live. #Rudra coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS."

Natasha Dalal on being in the public eye post Varun Dhawan

Natasha Dalal has been the talk of the town ever since she had married Varun Dhawan. However, the lady is a firm believer of having her own individuality. "Having your own individuality is important. It keeps you grounded and focused. I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun,” she added. And while she is continuously in the public eye, Natasha stated, “It doesn’t bother me. In fact, I’ve realised it (being in the public eye) is something you can use in a good way."

Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her character in Gehraiyaan

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday shared a video from Gehraiyaan wherein she gave a glimpse of her character Tia from the Shakun Batra directorial. The video perfectly captured every emotion of her character. She captioned the video as, “Love is not what you say. Love is what you do. Meet Tia - a piece of my heart”.