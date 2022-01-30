Newswrap Jan 30: Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif on wedding with Vicky Kaushal; Kajol tests COVID-19 positive

Kajol tests COVID-19 positive

On Sunday, Kajol informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the actress shared the information along with an unusual photo. Kajol chose to share a photo of her first child and daughter Nysa and wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!"

Hrithik Roshan seen holding hands with mystery woman

Hrithik Roshan sent his fans into a tizzy when he was snapped over the weekend exiting a restaurant holding hands with a mystery woman. The video soon went viral and now we can confirm that the mystery woman is a musician and actress Saba Azad.

Lata Mangeshkar is conscious, will have to wait for discharge says doctor

Lata Mangeshkar, who was battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, for almost three weeks now is marginally improving. The doctor treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital has offered an update. Dr Pratit Samdan said that the singer has been conscious and continues to remain in the ICU.

Salman Khan reacts to Katrina Kaif's wedding

On Bigg Boss 15’s finale, Salman Khan reacted to Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Talking to Shehnaaz Gill, Salman said, "Yes, she's married to Vicky Kaushal. Sab kushal mangal, sab accha hai. Sab khush hai (Everyone's happy)." To which Shehnaaz chimed in and said, "Sir, aap khush raho bas (Sir, you just remain happy)."

Anushka Sharma treats fans with stunning glimpse

Anushka Sharma shared a couple of her sunkissed pictures on her social media handle today. In the photographs, the actress was dressed in her casual best. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “This day was… (heart emoji) #Throwback.”

