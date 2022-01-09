Newswrap Jan 9: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's 1 month anniversary, Rakesh Roshan on Krrish 4 & more

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers deny Vidya Balan’s presence in the sequel  

One of Vidya's most-loved characters to date has been Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This year, director Anees Bazmee will be returning with the film's sequel starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. And while there has been no news on the original cast making a comeback, there were certain reports which stated that Vidya would be seen in the sequel as well. However, the news of Vidya's comeback as Monjulika is not true. Turns out, makers have denied the update and stated that Vidya Balan won't be returning as Monjulika. The makers also issued a statement in the matter.

Katrina Kaif drops a PIC hugging hubby Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate one-month wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating one month wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate one but still a dreamy affair and has been trending till now. Still, fans are going gaga over her wedding looks. Today, the actress dropped a cute picture on her Instagram handle and wished her love (Vicky). 

Rakesh Roshan reveals when will they start rolling Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 

Ever since Hrithik Roshan had announced Krrish 4 on his Instagram handle fans have been eagerly waiting for more details about the film. Now in a recent interview with Times Of India, Rakesh Roshan revealed, “I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. It should settle down this year. The film that we are planning is huge. I don’t want it to get stuck."

Disha Patani sets Tiger Shroff’s heart on fire with new bikini PIC 

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. Well, the actress often takes the internet by quite a storm with her bikini pictures and her Instagram handle is full of such pics. But, today the picture that she has shared will make you drool and how! She has literally raised the temperatures in a peach bikini and we do not blame Tiger Shroff for his reaction. 

Rakesh Roshan opens up on Hrithik – Sussanne’s relationship post-divorce

Rakesh Roshan in a recent interview with Times Of India revealed about how his son Hrithik Roshan is maintaining his relationship with ex-wife Sussanne Khan with full dignity. Rakesh said, "He regards women and everyone else with respect." The filmmaker also revealed that Hrithik is a better father than him. 

