Newswrap Jan 9: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's 1 month anniversary, Rakesh Roshan on Krrish 4 & more

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers deny Vidya Balan’s presence in the sequel

One of Vidya's most-loved characters to date has been Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This year, director Anees Bazmee will be returning with the film's sequel starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. And while there has been no news on the original cast making a comeback, there were certain reports which stated that Vidya would be seen in the sequel as well. However, the news of Vidya's comeback as Monjulika is not true. Turns out, makers have denied the update and stated that Vidya Balan won't be returning as Monjulika. The makers also issued a statement in the matter.

Katrina Kaif drops a PIC hugging hubby Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate one-month wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating one month wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate one but still a dreamy affair and has been trending till now. Still, fans are going gaga over her wedding looks. Today, the actress dropped a cute picture on her Instagram handle and wished her love (Vicky).

Rakesh Roshan reveals when will they start rolling Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4