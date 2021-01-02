Newswrap, January 1: Kangana Ranaut's New Year celebration, Mumbaikar first look, Kajol's Tribhanga & more

Newswrap, January 1: Right from Karan Johar unveiling the first look of Mumbaikar to Vijay starrer Master's Twitter emoji, here are the key stories from the previous day.

's special New Year brunch

The actress recently returned to Mumbai with Rangoli Chandel and her family. She recently organized a special Sunday brunch for the entire team of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. Kangana will reportedly begin shooting for the same soon.

Mumbaikar FIRST LOOK out

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi will collaborate for the first time in the movie titled Mumbaikar. This piece of news has been shared by through a video on social media. Apart from them, it will also feature other actors like Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

Tribhanga teaser OUT

Kajol is soon going to join the bandwagon of those Bollywood celebs who have made their digital debut. The actress will be making her digital debut with Tribhanga. The makers have already released its teaser ahead of its release on Netflix.

and Vicky Kaushal's New Year photos

Both the actors have recently shared pictures with their respective siblings on social media to ring in New Year. However, fans have speculated after having looked at the similar backgrounds that both of them celebrated together in Alibaug.

, end Ranthambore trip

The two actors had earlier jetted off to Rajasthan along with the rest of the family members for New Year celebrations. And now, the latest that we know is that they have completed their trip and are all set to return to Mumbai.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's next

It has been recently announced that Dhanush will team up with Selvaraghavan for his next project that is the sequel of Aayirathil Oruvan that was released back in 2010. This movie will go on floors in 2024.

Master special emoji

Twitter has unveiled the special emoji of Vijay's upcoming movie Master ahead of its release into the theatres. The action drama co-starring Vijay Sethupathi is all set to be released on January 13, 2021.

