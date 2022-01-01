Newswrap January 1: Mohit Raina ties the knot, Mrunal Thakur tests COVID 19 positive and more

Mohit Raina gets married in an intimate ceremony

Mohit Raina surprised his fans on the occasion of New Year as he tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had tied the knot as per pahadi rituals. Sharing the pics, Mohit wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit”.

Rohit Shetty clears the air about Circkus release date

Of late there have been speculations that Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh will be releasing on July 15 this year. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit said, “We have not announced the release date for Cirkus. It’s speculation that we are releasing in theatres on July 15, 2022. We are still considering the date and will announce it soon when we get the right one. I could have announced Cirkus on any date as I was the first person who knew that the theatres are going to open but I felt that one needs to also give other producers a chance too, for six-seven months. Cirkus is ready (the last schedule was completed earlier this month). Too much of movies overlapping, is also not good for the film industry and there is a lot of backlog of films (including RRR, Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi) for two years so let them release first and then I will come. I will not come before July-August for sure so that other producers will get at least six-months' space”.

Karan Johar’s New Year wishes for fans has a Neeraj Chopra reference

On the occasion of New Year, Karan Johar shared a series of pics with his mother Hiroo Johar, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. He captioned the post as, “This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain, suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! YOU have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions…. The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it’s certain not the TRUTH! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision ( Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU! Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path! Destiny is your friend Never believe otherwise … so makes no excuses against her! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! FREE WILL has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that’s screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! YOURS! Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place! My loved ones send you so much love and I join in in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always!”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate New Year with team India

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli gave a glimpse of his New Year celebration with his wife Anushka Sharma and the entire Indian cricket team. Virat also penned a sweet note in the caption wherein he hoped to spread love and positivity. Virat wrote, "We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity."

Mrunal Thakur tests COVID 19 positive

Mrunal Thakur made the headlines today as she confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID 19. In a statement, Mrunal wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!."