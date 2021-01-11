Newswrap, January 10: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik's Fighter, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee's cold war & more

Newswrap, January 10: Right from Arjun Kapoor beginning to shoot for Bhoot Police to Hrithik Roshan announcing his next project alongside Deepika Padukone, here are the key stories from the previous day.

's update on Text for You

The actress has recently completed the shooting schedule of Text for You. Priyanka Chopra has shared this piece of news herself by sharing a few BTS pictures on social media. The movie also features Sam Heughan in the lead role.

shoots for Bhoot Police

The actor had jetted off to Jaisalmer with and the rest of the cast and crew for the shooting schedule of Bhoot Police. It was only recently that Arjun stated about this being his first time in the beautiful city. He quoted, "Being an actor, one is fortunate enough to travel to different places and explore cultures and I have been lucky enough to explore my country and enjoy the warmth it has to offer."

and 's Fighter

Both the actors will be collaborating for the first time in the upcoming movie Fighter. This piece of news has been announced by none other than Hrithik himself who has also shared a teaser video on social media. The movie has been backed by Siddharth Anand and will be released in September 2022.

Dia Mirza's former manager arrested

Rahila Furniturewala who was earlier employed as Dia Mirza's manager has been recently arrested by the NCB for the illegal possession of 200 kg of drugs. His sister has also been arrested in the same case for possessing ganja.

Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's project

If media reports are to be believed, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor will play 's parents in Luv Ranjan's next movie. It also features as the female lead. Both Ranbir and Shraddha are currently in New Delhi for their shoot.

and 's cold war

A fan of Kangana had earlier alleged that Taapsee copied the actress in one of her photoshoots. The Thalaivi actress also responded to the same and said that she is the most copied superstar after Amitabh Bachchan. Taapsee Pannu seems to have indirectly responded to Kangana's attack in a cryptic tweet on 'jealousy.'

Bigg Boss 14 update

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 14 witnessed the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin. This left all the housemates emotional while Aly Goni had an asthma attack in between. One could also see host breaking down on the stage after announcing the news.

