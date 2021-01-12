Newswrap, January 11: Anushka Sharma, Virat's first child, Kangana Ranaut's sedition case update & more

Newswrap, January 11: Right from Janhvi Kapoor announcing her next project to Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag welcoming their first child, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Esha Deol's Instagram account hacked

The latest celeb to become the target of cyber hacking is Esha Deol. The actress informed everyone about the same on social media and also urged her fans not to reply to any messages that have been sent from her account. Earlier, Sussanne Khan and Vikrant Massey's accounts were also hacked in a similar manner.

Also Read: Esha Deol's Instagram account hacked, tells fans and followers to avoid replying to any messages

Janhvi Kapoor's new project

The actress will soon be collaborating with Aanand L. Rai for a new project that has been titled Good Luck Jerry. The filmmaker has also given a glimpse of Janhvi's first look from the movie on social media while stating that its shooting has already begun.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor announces next film Good Luck Jerry with Aanand L Rai; Shares FIRST glimpse

sedition case update

The Bombay High Court has granted relief to the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel in a sedition case filed against them. They will now be getting protection from any kind of arrest till January 25, 2021. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has been directed not to ask any questions to Kangana and Rangoli until then.

Also Read: Bombay HC expresses reservation on invoking sedition charges on Kangana Ranaut; Not to be summoned till Jan 25

The Immortal Aswatthama FIRST Look

Vicky Kaushal has recently shared the first look posters of his upcoming film titled The Immortal Aswatthama on social media. The superhero drama will be directed by Aditya Dhar. If media reports are to be believed, Vicky has already begun his physical training to fit into his role for the movie.

Also Read: The Immortal Ashwatthama: As URI turns 2, Vicky Kaushal gives glimpse of superhero avatar in FIRST look poster

and Virat Kohli welcome first child

The actress and her husband have been blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. They announced this piece of good news on social media much to the excitement of the fans.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their first child as they become proud parents of a baby girl

Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag welcome first child

Not only Virushka but another couple were also blessed with a child on Monday. Yes, we are talking about Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag here who have been blessed with a baby boy.

Also Read: Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcome a baby boy & share adorable PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×