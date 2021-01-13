Newswrap, January 12: Varun Dhawan, Natasha's marriage, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad shoot & more

Newswrap, January 12: Right from Kangana Ranaut facing protests in Bhopal to latest updates from inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, check out the buzzing stories from the previous day.

's hint on Aankhen 2

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie titled Shershaah. Now, speculations are rife that Sidharth gave a major hint about featuring in Aakhen's sequel through a recent post which he shared on his Instagram handle.

's shoot in Bhopal

The actress recently jetted off to Bhopal for the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. However, she faced protests there from a political youth group who demanded she leaves from there. In response, Kangana tweeted that she had filmed there earlier and that the CM might declare her movie tax free too.

and Natasha Dalal marriage

The actor is going to tie the knot with his ladylove Natasha this month in Alibaug. According to sources, a guest list of 200 people has already been prepared. Varun is also said to have paid a visit to the place for booking a five-star hotel.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master update

The much-awaited movie will be released on January 13, 2021. The advance booking for the same had already begun and the way in which the tickets have been sold out hint towards a massive opening of the film at the box office.

Bigg Boss 14 house witnesses massive chaos amid Rakhi's captaincy

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw some major fights happening inside the house. Many of the housemates including Eijaz Khan and Rahul refused to do the tasks given to them by captain Rakhi Sawant. Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav back her the entire time.

