Newswrap, January 13: Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train, Tiger Shroff's 2nd track Casanova & more

Newswrap, January 13: Right from the release of a docuseries on Jiah Khan to the teaser of The Girl on the Train creating a buzz everywhere, here are the key stories from the previous day.

The Girl on the Train teaser OUT

Netflix recently dropped the much-awaited official teaser of the starrer. It happens to be an official adaptation of a Hollywood drama of the same name that was released in 2016. It has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Also Read: The Girl On The Train Teaser: Parineeti Chopra is all set to take us by surprise in this chilling act

Docuseries on Jiah Khan

A BBC docuseries named Death in Bollywood has been recently released in the UK which is related to the demise of late Jiah Khan. The series not only drew a lot of attention on social media but it also led to Sooraj Pancholi receiving a lot of flak on the same.

Also Read: Death In Bollywood: BBC docuseries on late Jiah Khan upsets netizens, Sooraj Pancholi faces flak

The Family Man Teaser OUT

The teaser of the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer is now out on social media. Meanwhile, the makers have announced the release date of the trailer which is January 19, 2021.

Also Read: The Family Man Season 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni join thrilling chase; Trailer out on Jan 19

Tiger Shroff's Casanova OUT

The actor once again wins hearts with his amazing dance moves in the latest track Casanova that is now available on YouTube. This track has been directed by Punit Malhotra.

Also Read: Casanova Song Out: Tiger Shroff sends fans into a frenzy as he flaunts his abs and terrific dance moves; WATCH

MayDay shoot

The actor is said to have completed a long schedule of his upcoming movie titled MayDay and announced the same on social media. It also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn wraps up ‘One long schedule’ of Mayday; Says It's always immensely satisfying to be on set

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×