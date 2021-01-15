Newswrap, January 14: Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Returns, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot & more

Newswrap, January 14: Right from Vikas Gupta exiting the Bigg Boss 14 house to Alia Bhatt rigorously shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, check out the key stories from the previous day.

's Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot

The actress has now resumed work after having returned from her holidays. Alia including the rest of the crew have completed the night schedule of Gangubai Kathiawadi and will soon be beginning with the day schedule.

in Manikarnika Returns

The actress who is currently busy shooting for Dhaakad has recently announced her new project. It is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. She will be collaborating with producer Kamal Jain for the same. They are said to have locked in the script too.

Sanjana Sanghi and Guru Randhawa's Mehendi Waale Haath

The much-awaited soulful track starring Sanjana Sanghi and Mehendi Waale Haath is finally out. It has been directed by Arvind Khaira. The romantic ballad has been crooned by Randhawa himself.

Neetu Chandra on Tanu Weds Manu

The actress who is popular for her stint in movies like Garam Masala has claimed that she was the first one to have signed for the female lead in Aanand L Rai's movie. It was on R Madhavan's recommendation that Kangana Ranaut is said to have replaced her.

Bigg Boss 14 update

After a lot of strategies and arguments, four housemates namely Abhinav, Rahul, Nikki, and Eijaz are chosen as the next candidates for captaincy. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta had to leave the BB house owing to health issues.

