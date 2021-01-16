Newswrap, January 15: Manikarnika Returns row, Richa Chadha's statement on Madam Chief Minister poster & more

Newswrap, January 15: Right from Salman Khan shooting for Antim in bio bubble to Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Returns' latest update, here are the key stories from the previous day.

John Abraham's picture from the sets

The actor who is currently busy with his upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2, has dropped a new picture on his Instagram handle which has been clicked on the sets of the movie. Among the first people who commented on the same is Tiger Shroff who is all praises for John. The sequel also features Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead.

Also Read: John Abraham shares his bulked up PHOTO from the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2; Tiger Shroff showers praises

Late 's Sharmaji Namkeen

The veteran star's last movie Sharmaji Namkeen will be reportedly released in the theatres on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The remaining parts of the same will be completed using advanced VFX technology. Moreover, Paresh Rawal will be completing the remaining portions of the film.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor’s last Film Sharmaji Namkeen to release on his birthday; Paresh Rawal to complete remaining parts

Richa Chadha's statement on Madam Chief Minister Poster

A recent poster of the upcoming movie drew flak on social media and was slammed for the stereotypical portrayal of the oppression of dalits. Richa has issued a statement in this regard and also apologized for the objectionable poster. But she also added that it was an unintentional oversight.

Also Read: Richa Chadha issues statement & apologizes post drawing flak over Madam Chief Minister's objectionable poster

shoots in bio bubble

The actor has been shooting for Bigg Boss 14 and Antim: The Final Truth in the Film City, Mumbai. If media reports are to be believed, he has been shooting in a bio bubble.

Also Read: Salman Khan shoots for Antim: The Final Truth in a bio bubble as a strict precaution against COVID 19

Ponniyin Selvan's new addition

Prakash Raj who earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in Iruvar (1997) will be collaborating with the latter again for Ponniyin Selvan. The period drama's shoot resumed a week ago at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Prakash Raj teams up with Mani Ratnam for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan co starrer

Manikarnika Returns controversy

Kamal Jain who will be collaborating with for Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, has clarified that the movie has nothing to do with Ashish Kaul's book. He further added that it's a 1000-year-old story that is available in the public domain.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Returns row: Kamal Jain says their film has no connection with Ashish Kaul’s book

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×