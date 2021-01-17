Newswrap, January 16: Kangana Ranaut hails Covid-19 vaccination, Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new abode & more

Newswrap, January 16: Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan dropping a glimpse of her new abode to Taapsee Pannu giving an update about her forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new abode

The gorgeous actress has moved into a new abode with husband and son Taimur Ali Khan. She also shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram and posted a picture of a bedroom that is beautifully decorated with family frames.

reacts to Covid vaccine

The Thalaivi star took to her Twitter handle to express her views on the Coronavirus vaccination drive that has been kicked off today. She re-shared a video of the AIIMS director getting a shot of the vaccine and wrote, “Wonderful!! Can’t wait."

Last schedule of Rashmi Rocket to start in Bhuj

has been busy shooting her upcoming sports flick Rashmi Rocket and has been dropping a glimpse of it on her social media handles. Recently, the actress has jetted off to Bhuj to shoot for the last schedule of the film.

chills with pet Casper

The fitness enthusiast has been quite active on social media of late. Recently, she shared few adorable pictures with her pet dog Casper that are too cute to miss.

’s light up mask

The Piku actress star recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she was seen trying to scare her fans by wearing a light up mask. Her 'random' picture has left her fan base in splits.

