Newswrap, January 17: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey release date, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner, Tandav controversy & more

Newswrap, January 17: Right from the latest controversies revolving around Tandav to Aari Arjuna winning Bigg Boss Tamil's current season, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Jersey release date revealed

is currently gearing up for his next movie Jersey. The actor recently announced the release date of the sports drama which is November 5, 2021. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

Harman Baweja and Sasha's wedding

Harman Baweja is all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani on March 21, 2021. Their wedding will take place in Kolkata. Both of them earlier got engaged in December last year. The wedding is reportedly going to be a private affair.

's Instagram account hacked

The latest celeb to fall prey to cyber hacking is Tabu. The actress has warned the fans not to click on any link of her Instagram handle following a suspicious activity that happened on the same earlier. A few days back, Esha Deol's Instagram handle was also hacked in a similar manner.

Virat Kohli Twitter bio

The Indian cricketer has changed his Twitter bio which now identifies him as a proud husband and father. Virat and were earlier blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 grand finale

The grand finale of the Kamal Haasan hosted show was held this Sunday. Aari Arjuna has been declared the winner of the season and he also won Rs 50 lakh cash prize along with the same. Moreover, Balaji Murugadoss has been declared the first runner up of the season.

Kamal Haasan's leg surgery

The actor has revealed that he will be taking a break from all his professional commitments owing to a follow-up surgery that he will be undergoing in one of his legs. He announced the same on Twitter after the end of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Tandav causes trouble for Amazon

The political drama premiered on the streaming platform a few days back but has been mired in numerous controversies right from the beginning. The latest that we know that officials from Amazon have been summoned by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in connection with the same.

