Newswrap, January 18: Dhaakad official poster, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, Tandav controversy & more

Newswrap, January 18: From Alia Bhatt getting hospitalized amid shoot to Ali Abbas Zafar addressing Tandav's controversies, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Soni Razdan's tweet on Rhea Chakraborty

She has shared a tweet recently in which she asked the reason behind people not willing to work with Rhea Chakraborty. Soni also stated that the latter has been an innocent victim of a twisted design. Talking about Rhea, she will next be seen in Chehre co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

starrer Dhaakad's poster

The actress recently took to social media and unveiled the first official poster of the spy thriller. Moreover, the much-awaited movie will be released on October 1, 2021, as has been revealed in the same. For the unversed, she plays the role of Agent Agni in the movie.

FIR lodged against Tandav cast and crew

A fresh FIR has been filed against the makers of Tandav in Lucknow. They have been accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments in the political drama. Earlier, another FIR was filed in Mumbai owing to similar grounds.

Liger first look

The first look of the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer has been finally unveiled which has left the fans intrigued. Originally helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film's Hindi version will be backed by .

Ali Abbas Zafar on Tandav's controversy

The filmmaker who has backed the political series has issued a statement on social media in which he seeks an apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of the people. He also said in yet another tweet that they are in talks with the I&B ministry regarding the concerns related to the series.

Nawazuddin Siddique begins shoot for Sangeen

The actor recently revealed on social media that he is travelling to London for the purpose of shooting for Sangeen. The movie also features his former Sacred Games co-star Elnaaz Norouzi.

hospitalized

The actress was reportedly hospitalized on Sunday after having complained of exhaustion, nausea, and hyperacidity. She recovered soon and was discharged on the same day. Alia has been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi as of now.

Jiah Khan's sister on Sajid Khan

She has revealed in a docuseries that the filmmaker asked her late sister to take off her undergarments ahead of a rehearsal. She also stated that Jiah Khan had to do the movie as she feared being sued by him due to breach of contract.

