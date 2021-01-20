Newswrap, January 19: Salman Khan's Radhe vs John's Satyameva Jayate 2, Deepika Padukone's new role & more

Newswrap, January 19: From Pooja Hegde wrapping up Radhe Shyam's shoot to Salman Khan starrer Radhe's release date, here are the key stories from the previous day.

While Janhvi Kapoor has already ventured into Bollywood, the latest reports state that her sister Khushi Kapoor will soon be making her debut in Hindi Cinema. In fact, their father Boney Kapoor has confirmed the same.

The actor will be playing the role of Rudraveer in the starrer. He recently also shared his first look poster from the spy thriller which went on floors this January. Dhaakad has been directed by Razneesh Ghai. Moreover, Kangana plays the role of a spy named Agent Agni in the same.

The actress who is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra's next has confirmed that she will be playing the role of Draupadi in one of her projects. This movie will be reportedly based on the popular novel titled Palace of Illusions.

's Radhe and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2

Both the films are expected to hit the theatres on Eid 2021 because of which they will clearly be witnessing a huge clash at the box office. Salman Khan had earlier already revealed that he is eyeing the aforementioned date to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Sherlyn Chopra's accusation against Sajid Khan

Just a day after Jiah Khan's sister Karishma's allegations against the filmmaker, Sherlyn Chopra also reflected back on an incident that reportedly happened in 2005. She alleged that Sajid Khan tried to harass her by flashing his genitals.

Pooja Hegde's wrap up style

The actress has recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Radhe Shyam co-starring Prabhas. She has announced the same on social media by sharing a picture in which she cuts a cake. Talking about the movie. it has been backed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

