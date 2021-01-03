Newswrap, January 2: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut denies joining flats

Newswrap, January 2: Right from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returning to Mumbai to Shah Rukh Khan’s witty New Year wish, here are the key stories from the previous day.

King Khan recently took to his social media handle to share a quirky and witty video to make up for the late New Year post. In the video that he shot himself at home, SRK wished his fans a Happy New Year.

The power couple had joined and for the New Year celebration at Ranthambore early this week. After having a fun-filled vacay, they all have returned to Mumbai.

begins filming Blind in Glasgow

The diva, who was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK, has kicked off the shoot for her next Blind in Glasgow. Recently, she introduced her fans to her cute co-star and her furry friend from the sets of the movie.

denies joining flats

The Thalaivi actress, who is known for voicing her opinions on social media, recently took to her Twitter handle to slam reports of her merging her flats in Khar. In her tweet, she has claimed that the BMC is only harassing her in the building and called it 'fake propaganda' by the government. Kangana said she will fight in the higher Court.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s cute PDA on social media

The lovebirds, who rang in the New Year together in Alibaug, recently indulged in a cute banter on Instagram, while leaving everyone in awe of them. Both took to Instagram and dropped love-filled comments on each other's posts.

Taimur Ali Khan nails a pout

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photo of Taimur chilling with his best friend Ranvir but what caught everyone's attention was Bebo's little munchkin nailing the pout just like his mom.

