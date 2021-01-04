Newswrap, January 3: Rhea Chakraborty spotted house hunting, Kangana Ranaut, Urmila's fresh war of words

Newswrap, January 3: Right from Hrithik Roshan announcing his return to the sets to Kareena Kapoor Khan giving a glimpse of her dream home, check out the buzzing stories from the previous day.

's Radhe update

This film of the actor co-starring witnessed a delay in its release earlier owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the latest that we know is that film exhibitors have requested Salman not to release it on an OTT platform. They have also forwarded a letter to him regarding the same.

slams , Swara Bhasker, and others

The actress once again took a jibe at Deepika, Swara, Anurag Kashyap, and for backing the protests in JNU that took place earlier last year. She also slammed them for backing the anti-CAA protests that rocked the nation. Not only that but Kangana also questioned if all of them should apologize for their stance.

Rhea Chakraborty and brother spotted together

The actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty were clicked by the shutterbugs on Sunday as they went house-hunting in and around the city. Rhea once again grabbed attention due to the initials imprinted on her t-shirt this time that read, "Love is Power." She was even heard asking the shutterbugs not to follow them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's dream home

The actress who is pregnant with her second child has given a sneak peek of her dream home on social media. had earlier revealed the plans of their new home back during the time of the lockdown.

Rakul Preet Singh shoots for MayDay

After De De Pyaar De, the actress will be collaborating with again for MayDay. It also features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. As per the latest reports, Rakul Preet Singh has begun shooting for the movie.

Kangana and Urmila's latest war of words

Urmila Matondkar has recently purchased an office worth Rs 3 crore in Mumbai. It was after that Kangana Ranaut took a fresh jibe at her over the same. The actress turned politician was quick to respond to this and slammed back Kangana in a video.

New addition in Animal star cast

The latest reports reveal that Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul fame has been cast opposite in Animal. The intense drama has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar.

back on sets

The actor announced his return to the sets after a long hiatus. He was last seen in the 2019 movies War and Super 30. However, Hrithik is yet to unveil details of his project yet.

