Newswrap, January 4: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office, Kangana Ranaut, Diljit's Twitter war & more

Newswrap, January 4: Right from Sonam Kapoor's BTS pictures from the sets of Blind to Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor's latest viral picture, check out the buzzing stories from the previous day here.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor's new viral photo

While both the actors are all set to collaborate for Dostana 2, a recent picture of theirs has gone viral on social media. They have sparked fresh rumours after the circulation of this picture on this internet in which both of them can be seen twinning in white outfits at a restaurant in Goa.

introduces team for Dhaakad

The actress is all set to kick-start the shoot of the spy thriller. Prior to this, Kangana has introduced us to the crew members who will be a part of Dhaakad. Among them is Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer from Japan. The movie has been directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

Rhea Chakraborty and family arrive at NCB office

The actress, her brother Showik Chakraborty and their father were spotted outside the NCB office on Monday as they arrived there for mandatory attendance. Rhea and Showik were earlier arrested by the central agency on charges of the procurement of drugs. They were released on bail later on.

's BTS picture from the sets of Blind

After a long hiatus, the actress has kick-started the shoot for Blind in Glasgow. Recently, she gave multiple glimpses of the sets on social media while expressing her excitement about being a part of the project.

Ali Abbas Zafar is a married man now!

The renowned filmmaker secretly tied the knot recently and announced the same on social media this Sunday. Since then, numerous celebs including and others have showered him with congratulatory wishes.

Tandav trailer OUT

The much-awaited trailer of the , Dimple Kapadia, and Sunil Grover starrer has been finally released by the makers. The political drama has been backed by Ali Abbas Zafar who recently surprised the netizens with the news of his marriage.

Madam Chief Minister FIRST LOOK

Richa Chadha who has been already garnering praise after the release of Shakeela's trailer has recently dropped the first look of another movie of hers which is Madam Chief Minister. It also features Saurabh Shukla and Manav Kaul in the lead roles.

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh's war of words

The actress took a jibe at Diljit again owing to a recent picture that he shared on social media. The latter was quick to respond to the same and hit her back through the medium of a tweet while raising the issue of farmers' protest again.

